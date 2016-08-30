Lexus reveal new LC500-based race car

SUPPLIED The racer is part of the hype train for the brand's new LC500 sports car which is due to hit Australian showrooms in 2017.

Lexus has revealed its LC500-based race car, which is slated to compete in the 2017 Japan Super GT500 series.

The Japanese brand's new halo car has been shown off in two guises before, the 348kW/530Nm 5.0-litre V8 LC500 Coupe from the 2016 Detroit motor show and the more mellow 3.5-litre V6 hybrid LC500h shown at the 2016 Geneva motor show, all of which followed on from the brand's LF-LC concept unveiled back at the 2012 Detroit motor show.

SUPPLIED Unlike the production concepts the racing version will weigh slightly more than one tonne and will be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine.

The LC500 is building on the Japanese brand's back to the future sports car renaissance, which was first kicked off by Lexus' LFA supercar and then parent company Toyota's everyman's 86 sports car.

Lexus believe that while the LC500 was designed as a grand tourer of sorts it is easily adaptable for racing enhancements.

The LC500 race car is kitted out with widened fenders, muscular skirts, large spoiler and rear diffuser and multiple vents for downforce and heat extraction.

- Sydney Morning Herald