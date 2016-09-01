Holden confirms Acadia SUV in range overhaul

SUPPLIED The 2017 All-New GMC Acadia Denali which will be rebadged a Holden in 2018 for New Zealand and Australian markets.

Holden has cemented the foundations of its future SUV family with confirmation it will add the American-sourced Acadia mid-sized soft roader from 2018.

The Australian brand announced the seven-seat Acadia during an event at its Port Melbourne headquarters where it outlined some of its immediate plans in preparation for the closure of its local manufacturing operations by the end of 2017 and the transition to becoming a full import brand.

While the Acadia, which is badged as a GMC product in the US, isn't expected to arrive for another 18 months at least, Holden is preparing to roll out five other new models in a bid to strengthen the supporting cast in its range before the Commodore is replaced by the next-generation Opel Insignia.

SUPPLIED Part of Holden's future range, from left, the 2017 Trax, 2016 Trailblazer and 2018 Acadia.

Holden New Zealand has confirmed that they will be following a similar new model launch strategy with more details on NZ arrival times expected later this year.

SUPPLIED Holden hopes its new logo and font (above) will give the brand a facelift from the old logo (bottom).

The five new vehicles include the updated Colorado pick-up (aka ute) that was launched a fortnight ago and the Trailblazer wagon that uses the same underpinnings. The all-new Astra small car, an updated Barina city car and a heavily revised version of the Trax baby SUV are others.

"This level of launch activity hasn't happened at this company for nearly 15 years and signals our intent loud and clear," said Holden chairman and managing director, Mark Bernhard.

The Acadia is the newest addition to Holden's lineup and slots in below the Trailblazer with a more urban focus as a rival to the likes of the Toyota Highlander, Mazda CX-9, Hyundai Santa Fe and Kia Sorento. It will also face-off against Ford's similarly US-sourced Edge, which is set to replace the Territory at around the same time.

While Holden has yet to reveal full details or give any indication on pricing, the Acadia is available in the US in both front and all-wheel drive variants and in five-, six- or seven-seat configurations across seven different model grades.

It is powered by a choice of either a 2.5-litre four cylinder that produces 144kW and 254Nm (available only in front-wheel drive) or a 3.6-litre V6 that generates 231kW and 367Nm. Both powertrain options are offered with a six-speed automatic only.

And it has the latest suite of connectivity functions and safety features, including automated emergency braking, lane keeping assist, blind spot warning and a 360-degree camera.

While the Acadia will bolster Holden's SUV portfolio, it won't be the only new soft roader in its showrooms with a replacement for the existing Captiva due to be revealed within the next six months.

Bernhard said the company is exploring every option within General Motors' portfolio to build on its existing SUV line-up but said the likelihood of anything larger than the Acadia, such as Chevrolet Subarban/GMC Yukon, coming from America is marginal.

Instead, it is understood Holden will capitalise on its conventional SUV range - from Trax through Captiva, Acadia and Trailblazer - with niche high-riding variants of the Astra and Commodore wagons that follow in the wheeltracks of the Subaru Outback.

Beyond the new models, Holden also announced a new marketing campaign that is underpinned by a yet-to-be-released track from local electronic artist Flume, a streamlined logo redesign and a renewed focus on customer initiatives, including a 24-hour test drive program.

"This is more than just a brand relaunch," insisted Bernhard. "This is a complete company transformation, from a local car manufacturer to an importer."

But change for Holden has already arrived. Along with the Commodore, what will also go is what Bernhard admits is the company's "blokey" image. No more "football, meat pies, kangaroos and Holden cars", as the famous jingle went. New brand ambassadors include actress Claudia Karvan, chef Luke Nguyen and fashion entrepreneur Jane Lu.

"No one will be able to call us the Commodore Car Company any more," he said. "I think its fair to say were were guilty of not listening to our customers for a lot of years. We traded off our history and heritage. We could just release the latest Commodore and the public would buy it. There was a time when we sold 100,000 Commodores a year. Now the biggest-selling car in the country sells just 40,000. We have to compete for every buyer:"

