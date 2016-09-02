New Zealand's record-breaking Project 64 Mini to feature on Jay Leno internet show

Project '64 Bonneville Mini The Project 64 Mini which set new speed records at Bonneville this year will feature on You Tube show "Jay Leno's Garage".

As the team behind record-breaking speed runs on the Utah salt flats return to normality, the little red star of Bonneville Speed Week is set to become an internet sensation, thanks to American comedian and car nut Jay Leno.

With two land speed records to their names after a successful return to the event, the Nelson and Palmerston North-based personnel of Project 64 arrived back in New Zealand last weekend.

Meanwhile, the celebrated 1964 Mini Cooper S that reached speeds of 267.225kmh remained in Los Angeles and is not due back in New Zealand until mid-October, when it will park up at Nelson's World of Wearable Art and Classic Cars Museum.

VIVIAN ZINK/NBC Jay Leno poses with one of the 135 cars in his collection. The comedian is an avid collector who not only appreciates, but repairs his own vehicles.

While it awaits the journey home, the Mini will feature in an episode of the web series Jay Leno's Garage.



Graham Reid, a Scottish mechanic with his own Los Angeles garage, stood in for his Project '64 mates when the episode was filmed this morning.

The episode is expected to be aired online within the next few weeks.

The former host of The Tonight Show has a collection of 135 vehicles and after retiring from the popular talk show in 2014 has amassed 1.7 million subscribers to his YouTube channel.

In the show Leno explores different aspects of automobiles, including the history of iconic brands, testing supercars, checking out the latest innovations, and offering consumer advice.

Driven by Nelson Hartley, the Mini set a first record in the I/BGALT class, clocking 144.033mph (231.799kmh) to break the 133.896mph (215.485kmh) record.

The team then switched classes to I/BFALT – changing from petrol to methanol – and on another two tuning runs set a record at 156.006mph (251.067kmh) to shatter the class mark of 140.458mph (226.045kmh).

An attempt to secure a third record was cut short by mechanical issues.

"What we think happened was that the oil pump might have failed, but we won't know until we bring it back to NZ and strip it down," said team member Mike Wilson.

"We had been getting 370hp out of a motor originally designed to produce 65hp in Cooper S 970 form. It was understood that something might fail eventually."

