A mobile speed camera on a steep Dunedin street has snapped more than 5000 motorists in just four years.

Police figures reveal a camera on High St – once home to the steepest tramline in the world – recorded 5264 infringements between 2012-13 and-2015-16.

Almost half of those (2508) were in 2014-15.

Southern District road policing manager Inspector Tania Baron said: "I'm not surprised by the high number, more disappointed."

"We are trying to reduce the need to speed.

"If we have written that many tickets that probably only represents a small proportion of the people speeding."

Motorists caught going 11kmh to 15kmh over the 50kmh limit would be slapped with an $80 ticket, or $120 if caught speeding 15kmh to 20kmh over the limit, she said.

"A good day isn't determined by the number of tickets that a speed camera flashes, it is about the number of hours it is out there doing a job."

Cameras were deployed based on risk, and that "risk profile determined where, when and how we deploy".

Over the same four-year period, police recorded 18 crashes on the street, including two serious crashes and three minor injury crashes.

Baron said the site was probably chosen as there used to be a school nearby, but it closed in 2011.

"I'm not saying it is not a high risk now, but it is probably not our highest risk."

Being caught speeding at the site may trigger motorists to "slow down everywhere".

Baron confirmed police were reviewing camera sites, and said she wanted to deploy more cameras to high risk areas such as coastal Otago.

