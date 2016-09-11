Man crashes $1m luxury car moments after revving it up

A man showing off his $1 million luxury Porsche has been left red-faced after revving it up in front of audience, only to crash it moments later.

The shirtless petrolhead, wearing expensive shades and with blonde woman in the passenger sear, revs his silver Porsche 918 Spyder and cruises by a crowd gathering outside a hotel in Saint-Tropez, France, The Sun reported.

In a video shared on social media, the driver can be seen pumping out loud music and waving his hand as he speeds off. A short time, he then swerves through the carpark, narrowly avoiding a group of pedestrians, and crashes in the back of a 4WD.

The Porsche is left with a crumpled bonnet and smoke hissing from its body.

- Stuff