Scooter in stinky hit on pedestrian carrying animal excrement

NEWSFLARE Watch a scooter hit a pedestrian, knocking buckets of animal excrement out of her hands on a road in China.

A scooter rider in China has a copped a smelly lesson on watching where they are riding.

The rider has collided with a pedestrian carrying two large buckets of animal excrement in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province.

The collision showers both the rider and the hapless person carrying the buckets with the excrement.

A hapless pedestrian stands on the side of road after being hit by a scooter while carrying two buckets of animal excrement.

- Stuff