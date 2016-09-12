Poor driving in lead up to motorcyclist's crash

NEWSFLARE Motorcyclist falls off his machine after appearing to ride too close to the car in front in India.

The driving was shoddy all around as a car driver and a group of motorcyclists narrowly escaped a multiple pile-up in India.

The incident, near Chennai, was filmed from one of the following motorcycles and features a failure to keep left, overtaking on corners and following too closely.

It all comes to a sticky end when the car in front is about to overtake a tuktuk while rounding a left hand bend only to be confronted by an oncoming tuktuk, a truck and two cars.

A motorcyclist narrowly avoids another rider who has fallen from his machine after colliding with the car in front.

The car brakes and the motorcyclist following too closely falls off in trying to avoid rear-ending the car and is then narrowly missed by one of the following riders. There were no serious injuries

VIDEO: Scooter in stinky hit on pedestrian

- Stuff