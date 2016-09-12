Poor driving in lead up to motorcyclist's crash
The driving was shoddy all around as a car driver and a group of motorcyclists narrowly escaped a multiple pile-up in India.
The incident, near Chennai, was filmed from one of the following motorcycles and features a failure to keep left, overtaking on corners and following too closely.
It all comes to a sticky end when the car in front is about to overtake a tuktuk while rounding a left hand bend only to be confronted by an oncoming tuktuk, a truck and two cars.
The car brakes and the motorcyclist following too closely falls off in trying to avoid rear-ending the car and is then narrowly missed by one of the following riders. There were no serious injuries
- Stuff