Truck runs a red light in China and smashes into another.

Two truck drivers in China have escaped serious injury after a spectacular intersection collision.

The collision, in Chuzhou, Anhui Province, on September 3, happened when one of the vehicles ran a red light.

In the ensuing smash, one vehicle's trailer rolls and their loads were spread over the highway.

A scooter driver manages to stop just before a crashed truck crosses their path.

Footage shows one scooter driver having a narrow escape from being run over by an out of control truck.

The two drivers were injured and taken to hospital but are reportedly recovering.

