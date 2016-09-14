Intersection carnage as trucks collide
Two truck drivers in China have escaped serious injury after a spectacular intersection collision.
The collision, in Chuzhou, Anhui Province, on September 3, happened when one of the vehicles ran a red light.
In the ensuing smash, one vehicle's trailer rolls and their loads were spread over the highway.
Footage shows one scooter driver having a narrow escape from being run over by an out of control truck.
The two drivers were injured and taken to hospital but are reportedly recovering.
- Stuff