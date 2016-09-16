Self-driving car kit vows to turn your car into a Tesla

BECK DIEFENBACH/REUTERS George Hotz, of Comma.ai, unveils his autonomous driving product in San Francisco, California.

Would you pay US$999 (NZ$1365) to give your car self-driving chops?

George Hotz is betting the answer is yes. The 26-year-old iPhone and PlayStation hacker turned entrepreneur is behind Comma.ai, a new Bay Area company in San Francisco that is powered largely by his brains and chutzpah, as well as US$3 million in funding from Andreessen Horowitz.

"It is fully functional, and about on par with Tesla Autopilot." Hotz told attendees at TechCrunch Disrupt Tuesday. "If they are the iOS of self-driving cars, we want to be Android."

Tesla has had its hands full grappling with various investigations into accidents and deaths that may be related to Autopilot, including the death of a US Tesla owner in May and new reports of a death in China in January.

Comma.ai's first aftermarket product, dubbed Comma One, should ship by the end of the year, Hotz said. That would be a wicked fast ramp-up for the company, which only launched in late 2015. Buyers also would be required to pay a US$24 monthly fee to run Comma.ai's software.

READ MORE:

* Uber riders get a taste of driverless future

* Who should a driverless car try to protect if a crash unavoidable?

* Google's driverless cars are now legally the same as a human driver

* Dubai pushes the pedal to the metal on driverless cars

* Transport Minister Simon Bridges trying to lure driverless cars to New Zealand

* Google's self-driving car takes some blame for a crash

Intially, Comma One gear - which centres on a computer brain and a camera - will be compatible only with the Honda Acura's US$27,000 ILX sedan equipped with a Lane Keeping Assist system. The built-in radar featured in that lane-keeping system is also used by Comma One's software to help the car drive itself on the highway.

In time, Comma One will "probably (work with) all Honda and Acura (cars) with Lane Keeping Assist System," said the company's blog post.

Comma One's out-of-the-box comfort zone is limited to a very familiar stretch of highway known to Silicon Valley workers as Interstate 280.

"It's Mountain View to San Francisco without touching the wheel," Hotz said without adding details on when the product would feel comfortable tackling other busy commute corridors.

If Hotz's name sounds vaguely familiar already, that's down to his hacking exploits.

In 2007, the teenager made news by hacking the then-new iPhone in order to make it work with carriers other than just Apple-approved AT&T. A few years later, Hotz was sued by Sony after he spent years working on cracking the security of the company's popular PlayStation 3 video console.

During an earlier TechCrunch Disrupt session, Marc Andreessen cited Hotz as a prime example of how startups can continue to challenge deep-pocketed giants such as Google and Uber, both of which have been working feverishly on self-driving car projects.

"He's one brilliant person, not 1500 people," said Andreessen, a reference to the number of employees that his friend Jeff Bezos said he deployed on building voice assistant Alexa.

Andreessen, who has minted money betting on companies such as Facebook and Oculus, could well reap rewards if Hotz's venture is even moderately successful.

Consider as precedent another San Francisco startup, Cruise Automation, which was building aftermarket self-driving technology for cars at US$10,000 a unit.

It's fate? Last May, Cruise was bought by General Motors for US$1 billion.

-USA Today/TNS

- MCT