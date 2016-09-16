Car in spectacular toll booth crash on motorway in China

NEWSFLARE CCTV footage from China captures a vehicle's spetacular flip after colliding with a toll station.

A spectacular crash at a motorway toll booth in China seems to have been a case of bad driving.

Police have said they have ruled out drunk or drug-affected driving after a man crashed his car into a lane barrier at the toll booth in Fuzhou City, south-east China on September 7.

The speed of the impact flips the car into the air and it completes a full barrel roll before landing right way up.

A car flies into the air after smashing into a toll booth lane divider on a motorway in China.

Amazingly as the car comes to a halt, the door opens and the elderly driver exits to look at the damage. He suffered just some minor abrasions.

Police said they had advised the driver to slow down in future when approaching the toll gate.

- Stuff