Three deaths prompt Fiat Chrysler to recall 1.4M cars

REUTERS Fiat Chrysler says systems cited in the recall are no longer used in its new vehicles.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will be urging owners of 1.4 million vehicles to bring their cars into dealers to fix an issue that could keep the air bags from deploying in a crash.

The problem is believed linked to three deaths and five injuries in accidents.

At issue is a potentially flawed computer, called an "occupant restraint control module," that is supposed to work in tandem with a wire harness that detects frontal impacts.

If they fail to work as designed, the air bags might not deploy, and the selt belt pretensioners, which tighten the seat belts in event of a crash, might not work, Fiat Chrysler says..

READ MORE:

* Some new cars still include defective Takata airbags

* Malaysian woman dies after airbag ruptures in accident



The vehicles involved in the recall include the 2010 Chrysler Sebring midsize car, 2011 to 2014 Chrysler 200 midsize cars and the 2010 to 2012 Dodge Caliber compacts, Dodge Avenger midsize and Jeep Patriot and Compass vehicles.

Actual recall repairs aren't ready to proceed.

"We're finalising the remedy and customers will be advised when they may schedule service," Fiat Chrysler spokesman Eric Mayne says. He said he couldn't offer any more details on the crash that resulted in the three deaths.

Fiat Chrysler says the occupant restraint controllers and wiring harness cited in the recall are no longer used in its new vehicles.

- MCT