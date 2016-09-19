Reckless driving shocks police as near-miss caught on camera at Wellington intersection

NZ Police Two cars narrowly avoided a collision in Wellington after a driver ran a red light.

A driver's reckless surge through a red light which almost resulted in a nasty collision has been caught on camera.

The incident was spotted at the Abel Smith and Victoria St intersection in central Wellington on September 8, and posted on the New Zealand Police Facebook page.

It shows the car running the red light about 4 seconds after it changed.

NZ POLICE The two cars missed each other by centimetres.

"This is really concerning to watch," national manager of road policing Superintendent Steve Greally said.

"Not only has the driver risked their own life, but also the lives of the other driver and any passengers that may have been in either of the cars."

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ SH1 at the intersection of Karo Dr and Victoria St is a notorious crash spot.

The vehicle's owner was issued a $150 infringement notice in relation to the incident.

Police have been keeping a close eye on the intersection since July, in a bid to crack down on red-light runners.

In July Wellington response manager Senior Sergeant Jason McCarthy said running a red light was dangerous and posed a threat to the safety of motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.

