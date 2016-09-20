Stopped traffic catches motorists unaware

ONE NEWS Dashcam footage captured the nightmare moment for a motorist on the M6 in motorway in the UK.

A motorway smash in the UK illustrates the need to always pay attention and watch following distances.

The dashcam footage on the M6 shows traffic travelling a normal flow when suddently a black BMW swerves violently to the left, clipping another car and narrowly missing a van in the left hand lane.

The reason for the swerving manoeuvre is all to quickly apparent with a line of traffic at a standstill. The driver with the dashcam has basically no chance of stopping and steers right between vehicles and the motorway's divider.

Trouble ahead. A motorist drives to right in an effort to escape a nose-to-tail collision on the M6 motorway in the UK>

While managing to miss the first few vehicles, the car eventually runs out of room and smashes into a vehicle.

Authorities report there were no serious injuries in a crash that could have ended much worse.

