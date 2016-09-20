Stopped traffic catches motorists unaware
A motorway smash in the UK illustrates the need to always pay attention and watch following distances.
The dashcam footage on the M6 shows traffic travelling a normal flow when suddently a black BMW swerves violently to the left, clipping another car and narrowly missing a van in the left hand lane.
The reason for the swerving manoeuvre is all to quickly apparent with a line of traffic at a standstill. The driver with the dashcam has basically no chance of stopping and steers right between vehicles and the motorway's divider.
While managing to miss the first few vehicles, the car eventually runs out of room and smashes into a vehicle.
Authorities report there were no serious injuries in a crash that could have ended much worse.
- Stuff.co.nz