Brave driver saves kitten on Russian highway

RUPTLY If a cat has nine lives, this lucky kitten certainly tested the saying after becoming stranded in front of oncoming traffic on a highway in Russia.

A tiny kitten that had tumbled out of a vehicle on a motorway in Russia has used up many of its nine lives in an amazing escape.

The kitten narrowly misses the wheels of a number of vehicles as it lay on the roadway in the city of Kaliningrad, between Poland and Lithuania off the coast of the Baltic Sea. It was the city's surveillance camera system called "Safe City" that captured the cat's death-defying minutes on the road.

Car after car and truck after truck swerved to avoid the black kitten, just a small smudge in the middle of the asphalt. Trucks passed directly over the animal as it lay between their wheels.

A driver stops on a Russian highway to rescue a kitten.

MORE MOTORING VIDEO:

* Comical parallel parking fail in Queenstown

* Reckless driving near miss in Wellington shocks police

* Driver calls police in attempt to stop them chasing him

* Intersection carnage as trucks collide

* Toy jeep reserves full sized parking space

* Scooter in stinky hit on pedestrian

* Bad driving in lead up to crash

* Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT races aerobatic plane

After what Safe City described as 3½ minutes (the agency shortened the surveillance footage down to about a minute), a Peugeot came to a halt near the cat and switched on its hazard lights.

As other vehicles whizzed by, the driver stepped out and, after prodding the kitten, picked it up and carried it back to his vehicle. He has not been identified.

Officials recommend people don't get out of cars to rescue animals on roadways, as it increases the chances of an accident. But many praised the good Samaritan in the video's comments on European social networking site VK. "God bless this man and his family," one viewer said. "Just thank you," another commented.

- The Washington Post