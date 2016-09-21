Smart pump-locking system aims to put skids on costly, dangerous fuel thefts

Z Energy has upgraded forecourt camera technology to spot and stop potential fuel thieves.

Petrol stations are turning to new technology in the fight against people driving off without paying.

An increasingly sophisticated number plate recognition system is tackling drive-offs at Z Energy stations around the country, with potential benefits for consumers and public safety.

Z Energy loses about $2 million a year to drive-offs, which could be passed on to honest customers.

The message drivers in cars linked to drive-offs get at Z stations.

The integrated CCTV and software system aimed to quickly identify cars implicated in previous drive-offs, and generate automatic alerts to service station staff.

The technology, which crime prevention software firm Auror developed, has just been rolled out to all 210 of Z Energy's stations.

After workers were docked pay at Masterton's Night 'n Day store for drive-offs, we asked: Who should cover the cost of petrol theft?

The system forced approaching drivers in suspect cars to use the pre-pay option at pumps. Many such drivers elected not to do so, and Z Energy spokesman Jonathan Hill said drive-offs at some stations were down 80 per cent.

Hill said apart from obvious benefits to the energy company from fewer drive-offs, the new system had benefits for public safety, and consumers.

Drivers who sped off after pinching petrol often endangered pedestrians and other vehicles.

Jonathan Hill of Z Energy says the company is excited after working with local firm Auror on crime-prevention technology.

"They tend to do it in a hurry. So there are significant safety issues ... that we can't stand for."

He said many cars in drive-offs were stolen, and the company had explored ways to work with police on more effectively sharing information about related offences.

Z had been losing about $2m a year to drive-offs, and Hill said honest consumers could suffer when the costs of fuel theft and lost revenue were passed down.

He said the new national number plate recognition network cost up to $9m, so would pay for itself in fewer than five years.

One customer who approached a Z station asked staff for an explanation.

Hill said the customer learned her son had been sneakily taking the car, then getting petrol without paying.

He said Z was open to working with other companies who wanted to use the technology or share information useful for crime prevention.

As well as drive-offs, thefts and robberies inside petrol station shops were of concern to the industry, with some service stations taking heavy hits from thieves targeting increasingly-expensive tobacco products.

Auror chief executive and co-founder Phil Thomson said the automatic number plate recognition cameras worked with cutting-edge software to take drive-off prevention "to the next level".

The system enabled multiple sites to share information in real-time, he said.

He was also open to working with other energy companies, and said other industries which suffered from theft and shoplifting could benefit from similar technology.

Thomson said Auror worked with police across New Zealand to develop the system, and the Kiwi firm was now expanding to Australia.

The automatic number plate recognition had already delivered results for the criminal justice system, with information sourced from the system used in prosecuting some drive-offs, he said.

