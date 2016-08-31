Rest home move the 'biggest step' for 81-year-old bachelor Fred Cockram

IAIN MCGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ Every item in Fred Cockram's room tells a story and helps him to recall his "happy memories".

For 81-year-old Fred Cockram, moving into an aged care facility was one of the "biggest steps" of his life.

"I never ever expected to end up in a place like this. I had so many chattels.

"Every room could tell a different story in the house . . . I thought I had settled in that unit for life," Cockram said.

IAIN MCGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ Fred Cockram was recently forced out of his over 60s unit because of ailing health.

The bachelor had no children. He lived alone for most of his life, most recently in Woolston after the earthquakes claimed his Bexley Rd home.

Diabetes took his left leg, right toes and left eye. Earlier this year, it landed him in hospital.

DAVID WALKER/FAIRFAX NZ Brad Fraser, left, and Paul Lawrence have started Senior Move Managers in Christchurch.

His twin sister was in care. Doctors eventually told him: "You're not going home."

"I thought 'what am I going to do with all my chattels?' I've lost all my strength," Cockram said.

Cockram hired Senior Move Managers to help. Such firms have appeared around the world in response to aging populations.

They pack and unpack boxes and furniture, organise moving companies, and set up a new property according to a pre-arranged floor plan.

Brad Fraser and Paul Lawrence, both 27, launched their Christchurch senior relocation service in May. They helped Cockram shift from his home to Bupa Parklands Hospital.

Freddy the frog, a writing desk, a painting of buses, ornamental vespa, model trains, his mobility bed and a flag that once flew at the 1966 football World Cup at Wembley Stadium were among those that made it into his new room.

"I'm getting used to it. It's a move from a three to four bedroom house into one room. You take the best things, that have memories. I still smile. Don't leave your smile behind," Cockram said.

Lawrence said the senior move management model was needed "everywhere" because of aging populations. Christchurch was no different.

According to Statistics New Zealand, half of all Kiwis will be older than 46 by 2051.

Bupa community liaison Sarah Radburnd​ said cases like Cockram's, where there was limited external support, came across her desk on a weekly basis.

In a busy week, three would be brought to her attention.

"A lot of old people just have nobody anymore and no-one to support them."

Radburnd welcomed the senior moving agency, because it saved rest home staff work.

"I would do as much as possible as I could do myself. I would take people home to get their belongings, help them to finish up bills, all that kind of stuff."

Age Concern Canterbury chief executive Simon Templeton said a couple of senior move firms had identified a gap in the market.

"We certainly have a large number of older people that don't have family members living close by.

"Possibly, you could see it as sad that we need that service but that is where society has moved. You don't live in the same village anymore and it's a reality of modern life."

