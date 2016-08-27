Autism service dog in cancer battle

A Hamilton mother and son are preparing to say goodbye to a family member who has given them more than they could ever have hoped for.

Sonya Ewens and her 14-year-old son have had service dog Woogie for the past eight years, but the golden retriever/standard poodle cross has been diagnosed with terminal cancer and her life expectancy is four to 12 months.

The nine-year-old dog has been a huge help to the St John's College student, who has autism.

"It's tragic when any animal gets sick, but it's a little bit more with her, because she's my son's service dog and she has had such a huge impact on him," Ewens said.

"She's given him independence, confidence, friendship. When he's upset, she lies with him. She's given him time, patience - all the things we kind of take for granted.

"The things most kids can get from family and friends, for a kid that doesn't like to be touched in certain ways, like it's got to be a firm touch and not soft touch, he gets that all from his dog."

The "tall, beautiful blond" was one of three dogs brought to New Zealand to help children with autism in 2008. Woogie and the others in her litter were rescued from a puppy mill in Kentucky. However, five in the litter of eight got distemper.

Woogie's brother and sister are also working in Hamilton as service dogs with autistic children.

Ewens admits the growth and development of her son has in part been to the help that Woogie has given him.

"He's a beautiful young man now. You probably wouldn't guess now [that he has autism] unless you spent time with us and saw his habits.

"When we first got her, we couldn't take him in public without two of us as he would freeze with fright or run into traffic. She gave him access to his community. She got people talking to him wherever he went, which is a part of bridging that gap that autism brings where they are quite isolated.

"They don't want to make eye contact, and they don't want to talk to strangers, and because with these dogs, you can get down, pat them and talk to them. She opened up freedom to his community," Ewen said.

Woogie was diagnosed with cancer earlier this month after she was found collapsed in a bedroom. She had an ultrasound and X-rays before being seen by a specialist in Auckland for a CT scan, where they found a lesion on her spleen and internal bleeding.

Chemotherapy might prolong Woogie's life, but Ewens can't afford it,

"I can't work as I am the sole career, so I have had to take out a loan to cover the cost, which is around $16,000 at the moment. We are just waiting to see what insurance will or won't cover and see what the gap is and I will be left to cover that."

The family are doing everything they can to make Woogie comfortable and will do what is best for her.

But when she's gone, she won't be replaced, they've decided.

"That is the big thing. We had a lot of people say when we first brought the dogs in for autism that we were setting our kids up for needing a crutch. But we have discussed it and we won't actually need to replace Woogie.

"He's got his cat. I have offered to get him a puppy or adopt a greyhound, but he feels that Woogie is way more than that to him. It's like if I was sick, he wouldn't bring in another mother straight away.

"He felt it was a real dishonour and doesn't respect what she was and how much she did and how important she was for him."

Ewens' son wants to head overseas after high school and so they will wait until he comes back from travelling to get another dog as a pet.

There is a givealittle page for Woogie to help with her vet bills.

