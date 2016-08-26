Hamilton kindy teacher loses family in Italy earthquake

REUTERS Aerial video shows the central Italian town of Amatrice in ruins following a powerful earthquake that killed at least 73 people in the region and left thousands homeless.

A Hamilton kindergarten teacher has rushed home to Italy after learning that her mother and brother were killed during Wednesday's 6.2 magnitude earthquake.

Anna Maria Masciolini, 68, and Luca Grondona, 35, were killed as they holidayed at their family summer home, near Amatrice in central Italy.

It was an annual tradition the family had to get away from the heat in the city during the warm summer months.

SUPPLIED Luca Grondona's body was found in the rubble soon after the quake.

Veronica Grondona, a teacher at Kindy Totz in Hamilton, spent her childhood with them doing the same.

SUPPLIED Veronica Grondona found out that the body of her mother, Anna Maria Masciolini, had been found while she waited in transit in Australia.

"So she had lovely summertime memories there as a family," her former boss and friend Pauline Milroy said.



But now she's flying back to a town she'll no longer recognise, to mourn the loss of her mother and brother.



"She's just distraught."

Milroy spoke to Grondona on Thursday just after she'd heard the news of their deaths.

"She'd just found out and was trying to get a flight back."

SUPPLIED Veronica Grondona, pictured centre here with daughter Maia and husband Claudio, is traveling back to Italy after hearing that both her mother and brother were killed in this week's earthquake.

At that stage she knew her brother's body had been found, but had little news of her mum.



But as she waited at an airport in transit in Australia, with her husband Claudio, news came that her mother's body had also been found.



Milroy said their deaths would hit Grondona hard as she spoke to her mother several times a week on the phone.



"I think the shock of this will take Veronica a long time to get over because she spoke to her mother very often on the phone...several times a week normally.

"So although she didn't see her mother, certainly being on the phone was something that was very important to them.

"I don't think that until she sees the devastation [she'll know] how bad she is going to feel - seeing the actual devastation of her home. A town that she's loved from childhood. She'll be devastated."

STRINGER Rescuers work at a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice after the qauke.

﻿Grondona came to New Zealand about a decade ago with her husband and daughter Maia, who is now in year 11 at Hamilton Girls' High School.

She knew little English then and worked her way to becoming an early childhood teacher because she loved New Zealand and wanted to stay.

Milroy gave her a job at Hamilton's City Limits while she was still studying.

Carl Court Emergency workers search the rubble of a building that was destroyed during an earthquake on August 25.

She had travelled back to Italy for the first time since leaving only about 18 months ago.

"But the hardest thing to say goodbye to [when returning to New Zealand] was her mother."

A Givealittle page has been set up and Milroy said any bit people could contribute would help.

​Grondona would have to pay for airfares, but also didn't know how long she'd have to stay in Italy.

"It could be four to six weeks because she doesn't know what she is going to find. It's just to help give them assistance

"She's just such an incredibly kind woman."

The page had already raised more than $5000 by 2pm on Friday. Donations can be mae by visiting givealittle.co.nz/cause/grondonafamily.

At least 247 people have been killed in the earthquake and hundreds of aftershocks continue to rock the region.

