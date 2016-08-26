Large house fire in Auckland damages neighbouring properties

BEVAN READ/stuff.co.nz Fire crews where called to a house fire on Arawa street in New Lynn

A large house fire in the Auckland suburb of New Lynn has spread to neighbouring properties.

The fire, on Arawa St, was fed by strong winds in the Auckland region. At one stage six fire crews were fighting the blaze.

There were initial fears from fire crews that a person was trapped in the house but they proved unfounded.

Houses on either side of the property were damaged by the fire and police closed Arawa St to through traffic.

One person was hospitalised and neighbouring houses were evacuated.

A fire investigator responded to the scene.

The road remains closed.

