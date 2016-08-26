Fire Service cuts person from crashed car

FAIRFAX NZ One person was trapped after an accident in Rotorua.

The Fire service has cut a trapped person out of a car, after a police chase in Rotorua on Friday night.

The accident happened at 8.30pm on the corner of Fenton and Pukaki Streets, after police attempted to stop a vehicle on Lake Road.

"The vehicle refused to stop and police initiated a brief pursuit before abandoning a couple of minutes later," a police spokesperson said.

The fleeing vehicle was soon found crashed.

The driver was arrested without further incident, while one passenger had to be cut free by the Fire Service and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are making enquiries into the incident.

- Waikato Times