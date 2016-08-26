Robbers armed with pistol attack Christchurch dairy owner

Security footage Three people robbed the Kendal Food Centre in Burnside armed with a pistol.

Police are asking for help identifying three people who robbed a Christchurch dairy at gunpoint on Thursday night.

According to the Canterbury Police Facebook page, three offenders entered Kendal Food Centre in Burnside at about 7.35pm armed with a pistol.

Two of the offenders took the owner, who was alone, to the back store room where one of them punched him.

Security footage Police are asking for help identifying the offenders.

The store owner was not injured.

Security footage Anyone with information is asked to contact Christchurch Police.

The third offender took cigarette cartons from behind the counter and looked for cash in the empty till.

They fled the scene and police suspect they got away in a vehicle.

Police want anyone who has any information or recognises the offenders to call Detective Andrew Owens at Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.

More photos of the robbery are posted on the Canterbury Police Facebook page.

