Power outages, road closures across Auckland due to high winds

MET SERVICE Met Service's satellite feed shows more rain coming for Auckland.

Strong westerlies are battering Auckland on Friday night, with gusts up to 140kmh.

Powerlines are down, closing roads, and thousands of households are without power in suburbs throughout the city.

"Auckland is on severe gale watch, and drivers of high sided vehicles should use caution," said a Metservice spokesperson.

The Auckland coastguard said two yachts have blown ashore - one was ensnared in trees at Herne Bay, another at Okahu Bay.

There have also been reports of trampolines leaving their moorings:

Trampoline just went sideways. Hubby currently finding pegs to secure it further — Kim (@kntrillo) August 26, 2016

"A trampoline has landed on top of a garage in Larnoch Rd, Henderson", the fire service tweeted.

Despite the bleak weather, Aucklanders are responding with humour on Twitter:

Gale force winds in Auckland. My drone delivery Pizza is apparently now somewhere out across the Pacific. — tessy47 (@asteroid47) August 26, 2016

Calm the hell down with that wind, Auckland! You're not Wellington. — Pam (@Pammygirl) August 26, 2016

Asquith Rd in Mt Albert, Miller St in Port Chevalier, and Royal Rd in Massey are all closed due to fallen powerlines, the fire service has stated.

Power outages have struck north Auckland en mass, and are also affecting households in Takanini, Onehunga, and Titirangi, according to Vector.

Loose roofing iron has been reported to be flapping throughout the city, and Fort St has been closed for that reason.

Trees have reportedly crashed onto Narrow Neck and Henderson rooftops.

Vector has advised people to:

Watch out for falling tree branches



Avoid possible damage to electrical appliances (in the unlikely event there is a power surge when the power is restored) by switching off appliances at the wall



Stay well clear of fallen power lines or damaged electrical equipment and treat them as live at all times



keep a torch and spare batteries handy and ensure that you have at least one telephone that does not rely on electricity for operation

