One person in critical condition and another in serious condition after car hit power pole

David Walker Firefighters, police and ambulance staff attended the incident, on Ruru Rd in Bromley just before 9.30pm on Friday.

One male is in a critical condition and a female in a serious condition after their car hit a power pole in east Christchurch.

St John transferred the pair, both in their 30s, to the emergency department at Christchurch Hospital.

Firefighters, police and ambulance staff attended the incident, on Ruru Rd in Bromley just before 9.30pm on Friday.

A police spokesman said Ruru Rd was closed between Maces and Dyers roads with diversions in place.

READ MORE:

* Man in critical condition after car collides with truck in Christchurch ...

* Australian visitor killed by car near Rolleston

* Fire Service cuts person from crashed car

He said there had been several minor crashes related to the wet weather on Friday evening.

Serious crash investigators attended.

Orion reported no power outages.

- Stuff