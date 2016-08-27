Car and quad bike collide near Waitomo

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ One person was injured when a car and quad bike collided near Waitomo.

One person has been flown to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries after a quad bike and a car collided near the Waitomo Caves on Saturday morning.

Details remain sketchy, however St John Ambulance and Fire Service crews, as well as the Hamilton-based Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter, were scrambled to the crash on Waitomo Caves Road at 8.09am.

Initial reports were of a person trapped, but that turned out not to be the case, Fire Service Northern Communications staff said.

