Westpac Rescue chopper airlifts two skiers to Christchurch Hospital

MIKE MCLINTOCK A man injured while skiing at Mt Olympus skifield on Saturday was flown to Christchurch Hospital for treatment.

Two skiers needed helicopter rescues on Saturday after falls on Canterbury skifields.

One was a woman who fell and dislocated her shoulder and injured her knee at Porters ski area, while the other was a man who suffered a suspected broken arm in a fall at Mt Olympus.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter intensive care paramedic Mike McLintock said the helicopter was 10 minutes away from Porters when it was redirected to the higher priority case at Mt Olympus.

MIKE MCLINTOCK A woman who fell skiing at dislocated her shoulder at Porters on Saturday was flown to Christchurch Hospital.

The helicopter was able to pick up both skiers and transport them to Christchurch Hospital by early afternoon.

McLintock said the service had air lifted 18 skiers during August and averaged about one skifield rescue every two days during the ski season.

Multiple factors went into deciding whether to airlift patients or send a road ambulance including the severity of their injuries and the availability and experience of the nearest ambulance crew.

Porters general manager Uli Dinsenbacher said the field had about 1000 skiers and riders on Saturday. He said the field donated money from its season passes to the air rescue trust each year.

Mt Olympus lodge administrator Vinnie Fairclough said the field had about 170 skiers on Saturday with good snow but reduced visibility. He said off-piste avalanches meant all activity away from the main field was closed.

Nationally, skifield accidents have cost the taxpayer more than $10 million this winter from more than 4800 claims lodged with ACC. Last year, nearly 15,000 claims were made, amounting to about $22m.

On average, a helicopter rescue cost more than $8000. Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust chief executive Christine Prince. She said only about one-third of the costs were funded by the government, leaving the trust reliant on community donations to raise the $7m a year needed to keep their service going.

- The Press