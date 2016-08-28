Dunedin proving a big Lotto win hot spot in 2016

SUPPLIED Saturday night's three Lotto winners are splitting $1 million.

Dunedin is fast becoming the luckiest place for big Lotto wins.

One of the city's players is among three in South Island punters who are splitting Saturday's $1 million first division Lotto draw. Each is in for a $333,333 boost to the bank balance.

Last week, a Dunedin winner scooped a $13.3m jackpot in the Powerball.

That winning ticket was sold at South Dunedin Night N Day and is made up of $13 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

The winners celebrated with fish and chips. They planned to buy a new car and remain in Dunedin "as we love it here and wouldn't want to live anywhere else". The Otago city is no stranger to big Lotto wins, with a Dunedin resident sharing a third of the record $40m Powerball jackpot on July 9. Lotto figures show Dunedin has scooped the most in prize money this year, ($28 million), followed by Ashburton ($22.8 million) Waikato ($16 million) and Hamilton ($15.3 million). The highest number of Lotto first division winning tickets were sold in Manukau (15), followed by Auckland (14) and Christchurch (11). Saturday's winning tickets were sold at Countdown Rangiora East in Rangiora and through MyLotto from two players in Dunedin and Invercargill.

Anyone who bought their ticket for Saturday's draw from Countdown Rangiora East should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at a Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ ticket-checker app.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday and has rolled over to Wednesday night, with a $6m jackpot.



Strike Four rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Wednesday.



- Stuff