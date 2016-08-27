South Island lucky in Lotto as three winners split win

SUPPLIED Saturday night's three Lotto winners are splitting $1 million.

Three of the South Island's luckiest punters are splitting tonight's million dollar first division Lotto draw.

Each is in for a $333,333 boost to the bank balance.

The winning tickets were sold at Countdown Rangiora East in Rangiora and through MyLotto from two players in Dunedin and Invercargill.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, with a $6m jackpot up for grabs.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Wednesday.

Last week, a Dunedin winner scooped a $13.3m jackpot in the Powerball. The ticket was bought as

The winning ticket was sold at South Dunedin Night N Day and is made up of $13 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Anyone who bought their ticket for Saturday's draw from Countdown Rangiora East should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ ticket-checker app.

- Stuff