Fatal crash in Te Puna

SIMON MAUDE/FAIRFAX NZ Police are investigating a fatal crash in the Bay of Plenty.

A woman is dead following a two-car crash on Te Puna Station Road early on Sunday.

Police and emergency services were called to the crash about 12.30am.

In a statement, police said a woman in her 40s died as a result of the smash and the driver of the other car was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Neither car had passengers.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the smash. Officers are in the process of contacting the dead woman's family.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

- Stuff