Truck burns between Taupo and Turangi

A burning truck closed a lane of State Highway 1, between Taupo and Turangi.

Police were told about the burning truck - which was just south of Motuoapa - soon before 11am on Sunday, a police spokeswoman said.

Police and firefighters were at the scene and one lane of the highway was shut for a period, she said.

The highway is expected be down to one lane until about 2.30pm, while the vehicle is removed and the road cleaned up.

