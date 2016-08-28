Lower Hutt family seeking reimbursement for rent spent on home they fled after paedophile moved next door

A Lower Hutt family wants the Government to reimburse them for rent money spent after fleeing a paedophile put next door.

Every day Mike Bell estimates he is out of pocket another $73.51 for the Maungaraki house he, his wife, their 14-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son left at the start of August after learning a high-risk GPS-monitored offender had been placed next door.

Bell went on to play a key role in pressuring the Corrections Department to shift the offender to the grounds of Christchurch Men's Prison.

But while his family have since re-settled into a rented home in Newlands some 12km away, the lease on their old house will continue until the end of the year unless someone else takes it on.

Bell wrote to the department's chief executive Ray Smith last week asking them to cover the cost, he says, of keeping his family safe.

"Every child deserves a safe up-bringing away from this kind of repeat offenders ... who admit to themselves they can't control their urges," Bell said.

So far Bell has lost about $2500 and is not legally entitled to reimbursement.

He previously expressed the "shock and disgust" he felt, and the fear "for my family's welfare".

Hutt South MP Trevor Mallard wrote to Smith saying he was "totally supportive of reimbursement for out of pocket costs being made to the Bell family".

"I think a small ex gratia payment to recognise the stress and disruption to their lives would also be appropriate.



"It would also do Corrections' image no harm if they made a contribution to the local school and community association for similar reasons."

A Corrections spokesperson said it had nothing further to add to an earlier response that said the offender will eventually be shifted back into the Wellington Region once a suitable address was found.

"If we can learn from the experience in Maungaraki ways in which we can do this better for concerned communities we are absolutely open to doing so.

"Corrections is also bringing in extra resources to assist with the placement of offenders in the community."

Top brass last met with with Bell, Mallard, List MP Chris Bishop, and close neighbours on August 25 to discuss how Corrections might work better in future.

Bell told the department how it had failed to adequately notify him and other nearby neighbours who had children - made worse by the fact their houses had a shared driveway.

​"Although we're pleased he's gone from Maungaraki; it's not about moving him to another neighbourhood.

"It's only really part of the story... The word Maungaraki will slide away from it over time."

A petition by the Sensible Sentencing Trust has been circulating within the community, gathering the support of 567 signatories so far to ask for a law that would see any offender subjected to an extended supervision order have to live within prison grounds unless directed by a court.

Corrections needs the courts to grant public protection orders to allow it to house these types of offenders outside the wire on prison grounds.

