Woman disappears along Wellington-to-Hamilton bus route

NZ POLICE If you have seen Adele Townsend, 53, police ask that you ring Hamilton Police Station immediately on 07 858 6200.



A woman who got on a bus in Wellington failed to arrive Hamilton - and police are asking for help to find her.

The brother of Adele Townsend, 53, saw her off from Wellington on Saturday, when she got on a bus back to Hamilton.

But she did not arrive in Hamilton that evening, police said.

"Police are unsure if Adele got off at an earlier stop or if she was not seen by family when the bus arrived in Hamilton," a statement said.

"At this stage it is unclear where she may have gone, as she was planning on heading home."

She is 150cm tall and has long brown hair.

She had a large, blue and white material bag with her on the bus, but there is no description of her clothing.

If you have seen her, or you know where she is, police ask that you call the Hamilton Police Station immediately on 07 858 6200.

- Stuff