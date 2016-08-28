A man hospitalised after Hawke's Bay crash

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ One person in critical condition was taken to Hawke's Bay hospital.

A car has careered off the road and into a building in Napier.

The car, a late-1990s model V8 Land Rover, hit the building in the suburb of Pandora at about 6.30pm on Sunday.

Police, fire and paramedics attended the scene and one person in a critical condition was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Facebook users have described their shock at seeing the crash scene earlier on Sunday evening.

Kiri Tristram said she had stopped to help and did what she could until the ambulance arrived.

It was "pretty scary stuff", she said.

- Stuff