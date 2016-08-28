Woman who 'disappeared' from an Intercity bus found safe and well in Levin

NZ POLICE Adele Townsend has been found safe in Levin.

A woman who failed to arrive at her destination after an Intercity bus trip on Saturday has been found safe and well, not far from her departure point, but mystery still surrounds what happened.

Adele Townsend, 53, was due to arrive in Hamilton early Saturday evening after catching a bus from Wellington, but failed to arrive.

Late on Sunday night, police confirmed Townsend had been found safe in Levin.

BRENDON O'HAGAN/ FAIRFAX NZ Adele Townsend was due to travel all the way to Hamilton on an Intercity bus on Sunday.

Townsend's husband Graeme said he was perplexed when the bus arrived at the Hamilton Transport Centre, but his wife was nowhere to be seen.

He told NZME he even got on the bus himself to check his wife wasn't there.

Friends and family didn't know where she was, he said.

He contacted police on Saturday night, and filed a missing person's report on Sunday morning.

Police issued a statement on Sunday night, confirming Adele Townsend had been found, and thanking the public for their help. They did not give further details.

It remained unclear why she had got off the bus in Levin.

However, there were other details of Adele Townsend's life that were equally perplexing.

The former part-time teacher stopped working at an afterschool programme about Christmas time last year, but didn't tell her husband.

Graeme Townsend told NZME he had only made the discovery when he rang the school earlier this week to let them know she would not be in - and found out she hadn't worked there for nine months.

His wife had never disappeared before, he said.

