Property crisis in tourist haven Taupo forcing some into the streets

Auckland's red-hot property market that's showing no signs of slowing down has claimed its latest "victim" - Taupo.

The tourist haven is suffering from rental shortage, creating a homeless situation for many residents and in extreme cases forcing some to live in hotels, cars and even on the streets.

Taupo volunteer worker Renee Grey first noticed social media chatter about the rising case of homelessness early this year and decided to help.

A Facebook page set up to address homelessness in Taupo.

Grey decided to offer her help by arranging temporary accommodation, clothes, blankets and other necessities as and when anyone needs it.

Taupo Mayor David Trewavas said that Taupo has seen an influx of Aucklanders buying here to escape the skyrocketing Auckland prices. According to the mayor, this has resulted in housing prices doubling up and shortage in rental properties.

