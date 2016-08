Hamilton house's occupants have lucky escape from fire

FAIRFAX NZ The cause of the blaze was not yet known.

A house in Hamilton is destroyed after a late-night blaze.

Emergency services were called to the house on Tennyson Road in Enderley at 12.16am on Monday.

The house's occupants got out before the fire completely engulfed the house, a reporter at the scene said.

A fire service spokesman said no one was injured.

Fire safety investigators were at the site early on Monday morning.

- Stuff