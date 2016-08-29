Lucky escape after early-morning fire engulfs block of units in Hamilton

The occupants of a house in Hamilton have had a lucky escape from a fire, after being woken by a smoke alarm.

Emergency services were called to the fire at four-house unit on Tennyson Road in Enderley at 12.16am on Monday.

Hamilton senior station officer Alban Osborne said it appeared the fire had started in a kitchen and spread rapidly through the house.

When firefighters arrived, the house was "well-involved in fire", but the occupants were outside.

"Fortunately, they have a working smoke alarm, the smoke alarm went off, and it woke them up, and it allowed them to get outside safely prior to the fire developing," he said. It wasn't immediately clear whether other houses in the unit were damaged. The cause of the blaze wasn't yet known. Fire safety investigators were at the site early on Monday morning.

