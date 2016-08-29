Spring is just around the corner

The first official day of spring is just a few days away.

Spring is almost officially here.

The MetService is forecasting a "calm and mild finish" to winter before the official start of spring on September 1.

On Monday, rain is expected to spread east from the Tasman and clip the north and east of the North Island.

Rain to the North and South causing an NZ weather sandwich tomorrow. https://t.co/oKYtro2Yts ^AH pic.twitter.com/1hGmVxIMEe — MetService (@MetService) August 28, 2016

Gales are expected off the coast east of the upper North Island.

Later on Monday, twin cold fronts move on to the South Island, bringing rain to most areas and heavy rain west of the Divide.

NZ Monday outlook: Dry in eastern areas, southwest flow bring a few showers in the west https://t.co/d2ipJMFlYI pic.twitter.com/zSP4spYUxq — Chester Lampkin (@chesterlampkin) August 28, 2016

By Tuesday, high pressure starts to build, bringing sun to most of the country although this will be short-lived as winds pick up and typical changeable spring weather arrives.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said: "While winter should finish in style, spring looks set to start in typical fashion on Thursday.

"It looks as though we'll see northerly winds picking up ahead of a fast approaching front, which is a classic set up during spring time in New Zealand."

On Monday, Auckland can expect showers, southwesterlies and a high of 14°C.

Wellington is mostly fine, with northerlies developing and 14°C, Nelson is fine with some high cloud and 15°C while Christchurch is mostly fine with a warm 18°C.

Showers will develop in the morning in Dunedin, where the temperature gets to 14°C, and Invercargill has a few showers, westerlies and 12°C.

A weather watch is also in place for the possibility of severe southwesterly gales for coastal Otago and eastern Southland on Tuesday.

- Stuff