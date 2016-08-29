Nuclear family a thing of the past, new research shows

The nuclear family is a thing of the past, according to new research which has found only a quarter of 15-year-olds live with both their biological parents.

Only six per cent of those surveyed had spent their whole lives in households made up of only their mum, dad, and siblings.

The University of Otago research analysed the lives of 209 15-year-olds and found many had unconventional family arrangements.

Next Generation Study researcher Dr Judith Sligo said few teenagers had a consistent pattern of parental-care arrangements and most had experienced multiple changes in who they were living with.



"For example, only 54 (26 per cent) of the participants were living with both of their biological parents at age 15, and just 14 (six per cent) had lived their whole lives in households made up of only their mother, father and siblings," she said.

Overall, the participants experienced an average of eight changes in care arrangements over their 15 years. They also had lived at an average of eight different addresses.

The researchers found while 63 per cent of the children were being cared for by two parents at birth, by 15 years old, 59 per cent were either in sole-parent or some form of multiple-resident care, such as shared arrangements between parents in different households.

Sligo said the research was at odds with the simpler and more static view of family life that underpinned policy-making relating to young people.

Currently, researchers and policy makers used measures which did not capture this diversity and fluidity, she said.

"This means that the policies and support intended for children, young people and their families may not match the realities of their lives."

One example was Working for Families, which required applicants to be the principal child carer and to notify Work and Income New Zealand whenever they had a change in circumstances.

"Our findings suggest that this is unrealistic and likely to cause many children to be excluded from this policy."

