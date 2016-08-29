Apology wanted for 'unnecessary violence' after teen pushed off bike by police

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff.co.nz Thirteen year-old Matthew Heather was shocked at the heavy-handed treatment by a police officer in South Auckland. The video clip capturing the incident was posted online.

The family of a boy pushed off his bike and slammed onto the ground by police are seeking an apology for what they say was "unnecessary violence".

Police on Monday launched a full investigation into the incident on Saturday night in Mangere Bridge, south Auckland.

A video of the run-in was posted on Facebook showing 13-year-old Matthew Heather being pushed off his bike to the ground then held up against a fence by an officer.

Cee La Tonga Taumoefolau/Facebook Police and teenagers appear to have a confrontation on a south Auckland street.

Matthew said it happen when he and his group, the Siren Assassins, were on their way home from a siren battle; where neighbourhood gangs strap speakers or 'sirens' to their push bikes and compete with other gangs who can make the most noise.

READ MORE:

* Video appears to show south Auckland police officer pushing teen off his bike

* Auckland gangs join speaker battles

* These biker gangs are schoolboys with absurdly large speakers on their bicycles

He said it was about 5.30pm when the police showed up to break up the audio battle.

Lawrence Smith/Fairfax NZ Rangi said officers acted unnecessarily harsh to her son, Matthew.

"They just said to get off the road and hurry home. As they left I crossed the road and decided to bike with the other crew [home]."

He alleges the police saw this, pulled a u-turn and addressed him specifically.

"They told me to f-off the road, and f-off home... I kind of swore to myself, for them not to hear, I whispered for them to leave me alone, and then all of a sudden I saw him get out of the car, and that's when it happened," he told Stuff on Monday.

"A cop came out of the car and came from behind and pulled me off my bike, then slammed me on the ground. Then he picked me up and ... threw me against the fence."

Matthew said he was then cuffed and put in the police car - where the officers took his details.

"[It was] pretty shocking from a police[man] - I would expect it from someone off the streets, but not from my own police. It was uncalled for, unnecessary."

Matthew's mother, Rangi Heather said her son gets "lippy" from time to time, but is a good kid in general and believed the action was out of proportion.

"I don't think it's appropriate for the police to be hitting our children... totally inappropriate, I would say abusive."

"It could have been dealt with better."

Rangi said she would like an apology from police, and to hear their side of the story as well.

"I'm just trying to understand why did he react like that? I just want to get to the bottom of why he was a bit more aggressive than what he should have been."

Counties Manukau West area commander Inspector Jason Hewett said multiple calls to police were made on Saturday evening about a group of youths acting in a disorderly manner.

"There were reports of excessive noise, alleged fighting, and of cyclists weaving in and out of traffic which caused fear for their safety," Hewett said.

However he said police had concerns about what was shown in the video "and accordingly have begun a full investigation into the incident".

A police spokesperson said at the time that it was important to remember the video appeared to start part-way through the communication between the two parties.

Matthew was uninjured in the incident, but this mother said he was in shock on Saturday night and unusually quiet.

- Stuff