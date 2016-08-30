Czech tramper Pavlina Pizova heading home after Routeburn ordeal, thanks rescuers

STUFF.CO.NZ One month alone, Pavlina Pizova’s survival story.

A Czech tramper who spent a month alone in a remote hut following the death of her partner has thanked her rescuers and will head home either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Pavlina Pizova witnessed the death of companion Ondrej Petr, 27, after a fall down a bank on the Routeburn Track and then spent three freezing nights in the snow.

She then made her way to a Department of Conservation warden's hut, at times wading through waist-deep snow, where she stayed for four weeks before her rescue last week.

supplied Czech tramping survivor Pavlina Pizova with rescuers Department of Conservation Wakatipu operations manager Geoff Owen, left, and Queenstown police area prevention manager Senior Sergeant John Fookes at the Queenstown Police Station on Monday.

Pizova presented a "four-digit" donation to police, Land Search and Rescue [SAR] and the Department of Conservation on Monday

READ MORE:

* Post-mortem on Czech tramper carried out, track 'unlikely' to close over winter

* Czech tramper Pavlina Pizova familiar with death on the mountains

* Czech tramper Pavlina Pizova's bid to escape remote Fiordland hut

* Czech tramper dead on Routeburn Track, partner rescued after month in hut

In a thank you letter to police and SAR she wrote:

IAIN MCGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ Pavlina Pizova was spent a month in a warden's hut near Lake MacKenzie.

"Nothing can express how grateful I am that our tragedy happened in this area, with your expertise.

"I am overwhelmed by your empathy and gentle support.

"A big thank you for the enormous effort to bring me back to safety and Ondrej back to his family.

IAN MCGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ MacKenzie Hut on the Routeburn Track near Queenstown where Pavlina Pizova was rescued on Wednesday.

"From the bottom of my heart ... Pavlina Pizova."

To DOC she wrote:

"Your well-maintained infrastructure literally saved my life.

IAIN MCGREGOR / FAIRFAX NZ Pavlina Pizova addresses media on Friday after being rescued from the MacKenzie Hut on the Routeburn track near Queenstown.

"Thank you and my apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Consul general for the Czech Republic Vladka Kennett, whose home Pizova has been staying at since the ordeal, said on Tuesday Pizova was "all good" despite being in a "pretty extreme situation".

"I think it will be quite a long process [to move on].

Iain McGregor Pavlina Pizova (left) reads a statement after being rescued from the McKenzie hut on the Routeburn track near Queenstown where she was living for weeks after her partner died.

"Considering the situation, she's doing really well. She's trying to keep positive [and] she is very much looking forward to getting home."

Pizova had been in constant contact with her family and Petr's family since she was rescued, Kennett said.

Petr's remains would be transported home in the coming days too, she said.

NZ POLICE / SUPPLIED Pavlina Pizova and Ondrej Petr.

A post-mortem was carried out on Petr's body on Monday to determine his exact cause of death.

A police media spokeswoman said police investigations into the tragedy were complete and the matter was now in the hands of the Coroner.

A coronial national office spokesman said findings of the investigation would be available in the coming days.

SUPPLIED/FACEBOOK Czech tramper Ondrej Petr died after falling on the Routeburn Track.

Despite the death, the Routeburn Track and others in the area were unlikely to close over winter, Department of Conservation (DOC) Wakatipu operations manager Geoff Owen said.

- Stuff