Major police presence to curb reprisals from teen brawlers in south Auckland

JASON DORDAY/Stuff.co.nz Inspector Jason Hewett at Otahhuhu Police Station talks to media. Counties Manukau Police are continuing to investigate a brawl between a group of around 80 youths at KFC in Mangere yesterday evening.

Police say they will crack down on anyone planning another round of street fights, following a mass brawl between students in south Auckland on Monday.

Two teens were arrested and more could face charges over the brawl that involved high school students wielding knives, chairs and bits of wood.

There were estimated to be about 80 people involved in the violent after-school clash near Mangere East KFC.

ONE News Now Footage has emerged appearing to show students caught up in a mass brawl outside a south Auckland KFC.

Counties Manukau West area commander Jason Hewett said it was sparked by two individuals having a fight which "quickly escalated".

Thirteen police units were called to the scene, but no-one was reported to be injured.

A 17-year-old man was charged on Tuesday afternoon with disorderly behaviour, possession of a knife and possession of an offensive weapon.

ONE News Now Kamaljeet Hundal saw masses of school kids rushing towards the restaurant in South Auckland before the brawl erupted.

Another 17-year-old was charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest.

Two 15-year-old boys were referred to Youth Aid.

A police spokeswoman said at least one of the teens charged was not a school student.

FACEBOOK An onlooker snapped police hauling away one alleged brawler.

It was not known whether the other youths were students or not.

Hewett said he could not rule out the possibility that more people would be charged and said cell phone footage and CCTV could help police track them down.

"I expect that as we uncover who else was involved further charges are likely," he said.

Bevan Read Massey Road KFC where a large brawl spilled into on Monday afternoon.

He described the fighting as "appalling behaviour".

"Especially given the presence of young children and elderly nearby. They were just trying to go about their business and this was a frightening experience for them.

"We want to assure members of the Mangere community that we will be increasing patrols in the area, including around local schools."

He said a team of officers would set up a large police presence on Tuesday afternoon to monitor any flare-ups or threats of reprisals.

"We're keeping our ear to the ground we're making sure we've got a very high visible presence in and around the location.

"We hope that it doesn't (happen again)."

He said it was a major concern for residents.

"It obviously terrified a lot of people and I would just to like to assure the community of Mangere that we are all over this, we are on to it, I have got a team of investigators looking into the matter."

Pupils spoken to on Tuesday who attend one of several high schools involved said the fight had been prearranged between two pupils from different schools.

"The fighting went from one spot to another spot ... it was supposed to be a one-on-one fight but (students from another school) came out of nowhere," one pupil said.

The principal of one of the schools said on Tuesday morning said he had "no comment" about the matter and police had yet to contact his school.

"There's been a lot of rumours about [the fight] but it does concern me that adults were involved," he said.



"We're taking this seriously, this is unacceptable, once we've got the facts we'll be following through and we'll be working with the families to resolve the situation."

Eyewitness Roger Fowler said on Monday that a group of teens gathered at Walter Massey Park before the brawl carried on up and down Massey Rd and into a KFC restaurant.

Fowler, the Mangere East Community Centre director, said it was an "ugly" scene.

"It was evident something was up and they weren't just walking through they were congregating and standing around," he said.

The owner of a bakery who witnessed the brawl said on Tuesday she "feels for the KFC staff".

"The fight went through there, it is very scary for them.

"I felt scared, it was a big group."

Concerned staff at the nearby Mangere Community Centre made "numerous" calls to police prior to the fight starting.

LARGE YOUTH POPULATION IN MANGERE

Fowler said fights like this could easily be preventable.

"The Mangere East community is in crying need for more community facilities and opportunities that don't currently exist," he said.

There weren't many community facilities, gyms or skate parks to keep youth engaged or steer them in the right direction, he said.

Those spaces provide "positive and healthy behaviours", he said.

Without those it may allow anti-social behaviour to occur.

The area has a high level of deprivation, with a population of about 40,000 people. Half of that are under 25.

Fowler said a number of campaigns were underway to oppose "detrimental" factors in the area.

He cited a number of liquor stores that were located "outside or in the nearest block of shops" to local schools.

He said about six schools in the Mangere area had liquor shops nearby.

"I'm yet to find another area [in Auckland] with similar rates of stores. It's a youthful community, so they'll be on the receiving end of the detrimental impacts."

- Stuff