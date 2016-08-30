Students from up to five schools involved in Auckland street brawl

Bevan Read Massey Road KFC where a large brawl spilled into on Monday afternoon.

About 30 people, including students from as many as five different schools, were involved in a south Auckland street brawl, witnesses say.



Monday afternoon's fracas saw dozens of young people clash, with police confirming there were knives, chairs and bits of wood involved.



Thirteen police units were called to the scene, and five people were arrested, including two adults. No-one was reported to be injured.



Pupils spoken to on Tuesday who attend one of several high schools involved said about 30 people were directly involved in the brawl. Other reports have said as many as 100 people were involved.



READ MORE: Students use knives and hurl chairs in street brawl

The pupils said their school was one of five schools involved. They named the schools as Southern Cross Campus, Aorere College, Mangere College, De La Salle College and Otahuhu College.

The fight had been prearranged between two pupils from different schools, they said.

ONE News Now Police say they're eager to track down everyone involved in yesterday's mass brawl at KFC in Mangere.

"The fighting went from one spot to another spot ... it was supposed to be a one-on-one fight but (students from another school) came out of nowhere," one pupil said.

Three students from his school were arrested by police, the pupil said.

Southern Cross Campus principal Robin Staples on Tuesday morning said he had "no comment" about the matter and police had yet to contact his school.

"There's been a lot of rumours about [the fight] but it does concern me that adults were involved," he said.



"We're taking this seriously, this is unacceptable, once we've got the facts we'll be following through and we'll be working with the families to resolve the situation."

Eyewitness Roger Fowler said on Monday that a group of teens gathered at Walter Massey Park before the brawl carried on up and down Massey Rd and into a KFC restaurant.

Fowler, the Mangere East Community Centre director, said it was an "ugly" scene that looked to have been pre-arranged between students.

"It was evident something was up and they weren't just walking through they were congregating and standing around," he said.

The owner of a bakery who witnessed the brawl said on Tuesday she "feels for the KFC staff".

"The fight went through there, it is very scary for them.

"I felt scared, it was a big group."

The woman who didn't wish to be named said she was just about to close her bakery when the first of two fights opposite her shop erupted.

She spotted brawlers picking up chairs inside the KFC.

A solitary police officer arrived to deal with the first fight, she said

By that time the first fight had "lasted maybe a few minutes" before the crowd scattered.

"But then they came back," she said.

Several police units arrived quickly to deal with the returning brawlers, she said.

The woman has owned her business for 16 years and said she's never seen fighting there before in the "good area".

- Stuff