Teenagers charged over south Auckland street brawl

Two teens have been charged over a street brawl involving knives, chairs and bits of wood.

Monday afternoon's fracas saw dozens of young people clash near the Mangere East KFC in south Auckland.

Thirteen police units were called to the scene, but no-one was reported to be injured.

ONE News Now Footage has emerged appearing to show students caught up in a mass brawl outside a south Auckland KFC.

A 17-year-old man was charged on Tuesday afternoon with disorderly behaviour, possession of a knife and possession of an offensive weapon.

Another 17-year-old was charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest.

Two 15-year-old boys were referred to Youth Aid.

ONE News Now Kamaljeet Hundal saw masses of school kids rushing towards the restaurant in South Auckland before the brawl erupted.

A police spokeswoman said at least one of the teens charged was not a school student.

It was not known whether the other youths were students or not.

Counties Manukau West area commander Jason Hewett said the police could not rule out the possibility that further people would be charged over the incident.

FACEBOOK An onlooker snapped police hauling away one alleged brawler.

"This was appalling behaviour, especially given the presence of young children and elderly nearby. They were just trying to go about their business and this was a frightening experience for them," he said.

"We want to assure members of the Mangere community that we will be increasing patrols in the area, including around local schools."

Anyone with footage of the incident was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Steve Nightingale on 09 261 1300.

Bevan Read Massey Road KFC where a large brawl spilled into on Monday afternoon.

Pupils spoken to on Tuesday who attend one of several high schools involved said about 30 people were directly involved in the brawl. Other reports have said as many as 100 people were involved.

The pupils said their school was one of five schools involved.

The fight had been prearranged between two pupils from different schools, they said.

"The fighting went from one spot to another spot ... it was supposed to be a one-on-one fight but (students from another school) came out of nowhere," one pupil said.

Three students from his school were arrested by police, the pupil said.

The principal of one of the schools said on Tuesday morning said he had "no comment" about the matter and police had yet to contact his school.

"There's been a lot of rumours about [the fight] but it does concern me that adults were involved," he said.



"We're taking this seriously, this is unacceptable, once we've got the facts we'll be following through and we'll be working with the families to resolve the situation."

Eyewitness Roger Fowler said on Monday that a group of teens gathered at Walter Massey Park before the brawl carried on up and down Massey Rd and into a KFC restaurant.

Fowler, the Mangere East Community Centre director, said it was an "ugly" scene that looked to have been pre-arranged between students.

"It was evident something was up and they weren't just walking through they were congregating and standing around," he said.

The owner of a bakery who witnessed the brawl said on Tuesday she "feels for the KFC staff".

"The fight went through there, it is very scary for them.

"I felt scared, it was a big group."

The woman who didn't wish to be named said she was just about to close her bakery when the first of two fights opposite her shop erupted.

She spotted brawlers picking up chairs inside the KFC.

A solitary police officer arrived to deal with the first fight, she said

By that time the first fight had "lasted maybe a few minutes" before the crowd scattered.

"But then they came back," she said.

Several police units arrived quickly to deal with the returning brawlers, she said.

The woman has owned her business for 16 years and said she's never seen fighting there before in the "good area".

Concerned staff at the nearby Mangere Community Centre made "numerous" calls to police prior to the fight starting.

Centre manager Hone Fowler said staff had feared something might happen about an hour before the fight began.

"There were large groups gathering around Walter Massey Park, it was larger than normal," he said.

"We were calling the police to see whether they could directly respond or prevent the potential for it to escalate."

Fowler and other staff made "numerous" calls to police.

Fowler also tried the sergeant from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team - but only reached his voicemail.

Another colleague made a call to 111.

"One police car was sent out - I think it was someone from the NPT - but the car left afterward."

Staff had hoped police might disperse the crowd, Fowler said.

LARGE YOUTH POPULATION IN MANGERE

Fowler said fights like this could easily be preventable.

"The Mangere East community is in crying need for more community facilities and opportunities that don't currently exist," he said.

There weren't many community facilities, gyms or skate parks to keep youth engaged or steer them in the right direction, he said.

Those spaces provide "positive and healthy behaviours", he said.

Without those it may allow anti-social behaviour to occur.

The area has a high level of deprivation, with a population of about 40,000 people. Half of that are under 25.

Fowler said a number of campaigns were underway to oppose "detrimental" factors in the area.

He cited a number of liquor stores that were located "outside or in the nearest block of shops" to local schools.

He said about six schools in the Mangere area had liquor shops nearby.

"I'm yet to find another area [in Auckland] with similar rates of stores. It's a youthful community, so they'll be on the receiving end of the detrimental impacts."

- Stuff