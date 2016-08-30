Alleged drink driving mum in court

CAITLIN WALLACE/ FAIRFAX NZ. Tahi Mary Mahu, 34, appeared in Huntly District Court on Tuesday facing a raft of charges over an incident in which a three-year-old was allegedly found driving a car.

A Ngaruawahia woman who allegedly drove boozed with her three year old son on her lap, gripping the wheel, has appeared in court.

Tahi Mary Mahu, 34, appeared in Huntly District Court on Tuesday facing a raft of charges stemming from the incident in Ngaruawahia on August 7.

Police allege the Ngaruawahia local was driving down the Great South Rd on the Sunday afternoon with her son on her lap unrestrained and holding the steering wheel.

When the car swerved in front of a patrol car police stopped the vehicle and breath tested Mahu where she allegedly blew 867mcg of alcohol per litre of breath - more than twice the prosecutable limit of 400mcg.

The legal driving limit is 250mcg.

Mahu appeared before Community Magistrate Ngaire Mascelle in the Huntly District Court where she entered no plea to charges of ill neglect of a child under18 years old, dangerous driving, driving without the appropriate licence and driving with excess breath alcohol - third and subsequent.

Due to the nature of the drink driving charges Mahu was unable to make a plea before a community magistrate and was instead remanded on bail to reappear before a judge on October 20 at 10am.

Bail conditions include not driving any vehicle, not to enter licensed premises and not to consume or possess alcohol.

- Stuff