Ugly bulb's spring beauty

MARK TAYLOR/FAIRFAX NZ Clandon Daffodils' Ian Riddell is doing 15 hour days during peak season.

Spring has officially sprung and for daffodil grower Ian Riddell it means 3am starts, 15 hour days and a trek up the Auckland motorway three times a week.

His 21-acre Clandon daffodil farm in Gordonton is producing in excess of 1200 bunches a day.

But having been in the business for over 20 years he used to the arduous task of dealing with peak season, which runs until mid October.

MARK TAYLOR/FAIRFAX NZ A milder winter has been kinder to lambs in the Waikato.

And he can understand the spring flower's popularity.

"They are pretty amazing as they come from an ugly looking bulb into a stunning flower," Riddell said.

MARK TAYLOR/FAIRFAX NZ Clandon daffodils have over one million bulbs and harvest around 80,000 annually.

Meanwhile, a warmer winter has meant more lambs for farmers in the region.

Pukeatua farmer Nigel Anderson normally supplies 20 to 30 lambs from his 700 ewes to school students for pet day, however with fewer abandoned lambs on his hands, he has struggled to find his own kids motherless lambs to adopt.

"It's definitely been a mild winter but very, very wet. During lambing it would rain for weeks on end and normally that would be quite disastrous for us but because it was so warm it wasn't too much of an issue.

"It's been a lot better for the lambing than most years. There was only a few days which were very, very cold. For lambs if it's cold and wet they don't survive very long if they haven't been fed," Anderson said.

The phones at lawn sowing companies are also starting to ring off the hook as it's prime time to lay the new lawn.

Director of Urban Lawns and Civil, Tanya Cooke, said it will only get busier over the next few weeks.

"It's definitely a great time [to lay lawn] especially for lifestyle blocks because they are solely relying on rainfall, whereas small residential lawns can actually use town supplied water.

"It's a good time of year as the air temperature is warming up. They're going to get good germination from the seed - it's not too hot like summer," Cooke said.

