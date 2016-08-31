Hundreds of millions of dollars to fix Dunedin's broken stormwater system

JOHN COSGROVE/SUPPLIED Flooding in South Dunedin in June last year.

Dunedin is facing a bill for hundreds of millions of dollars to fix its strained stormwater network.

The system capitulated last year after heavy rain drenched the city, leaving parts of south Dunedin and Mosgiel under water. Two-hundred and eighty homes were seriously damaged and another 973 affected by flooding.

A Dunedin City Council report in November said stormwater infrastructure could be improved "but would not prevent serious flooding in a similar future rain event".

JOHN COSGROVE/SUPPLIED Traffic negotiating a submerged street in South Dunedin during the 2015 floods.

A report to a meeting of the council's infrastructure services committee on Tuesday said "high level" upgrade options were now being investigated for South Dunedin and would be available this year. A separate study would consider solutions in Mosgiel.

Council water and waste group manager Laura McElhone​ previously said a citywide upgrade could cost more than $1 billion, but said on Wednesday the figure was an impromptu estimate.

"'Hundreds of millions' is probably more accurate."

Upgrade options were "broad brush" and still being worked through, she said. Whatever they were, money would be an issue.

"Progressing these options will be subject to provision of additional funding or reallocation of existing funding through the annual plan process," the report said.

Stormwater capacity was a "long-term" issue, McElhone said.

Mosgiel's network was only designed to cope with water from a one-in-two-year event.

Flooding in parts of South Dunedin last year was exacerbated by "quite significant" overland flow from neighbouring catchments, the report said.

