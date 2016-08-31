Waikato woman speaks about family killed in Italy earthquake

SUPPLIED Veronica Grondona lost her mother and brother in Italy's quake. She says the support she has received from Kiwis has been overwhelming.

In the shattered ruins of central Italy, Veronica Grondona is living a nightmare.

The kindy teacher, who moved to New Zealand 10 years ago, had no plans to head back to her family home this month.

That was until August 24, when an earthquake levelled the town in which she had spent so many summer holidays.

SUPPLIED Luca Grondona, 35, died alongside his mother in Italy's August earthquake.

Her mother, Anna Maria Masciolini, 68, and brother Luca Grondona, 35, were killed as they slept in San Lorenzo, near Amatrice, in central Italy.

READ MORE:

* Hamilton kindy teacher loses family in quake

* How the quake compared to Christchurch

* Kiwis caught up in earthquake

* Recap: Strong quake, aftershocks hit Italy

* Deadly quake leaves thousands displaced

When Grondona heard the news of the quake while at work in Hamilton, it took a moment for her to register her family were in danger.

Anna Maria Masciolini perished when her holiday home was destroyed by the 6.2 earthquake that struck Italy earlier in the month.

"My friend showed me the news on her phone, telling me about the earthquake. She asked if it would affect my family.

"I thought it wouldn't, because my mum lives in Rome. And then it clicked."

As soon as she realised the pair were at their summer home in San Lorenzo, she began to make plans for all the "what ifs", but kept her fingers crossed for a miracle.

STEFANO RELLANDINI A collapsed house in Amatrice, central Italy, near where Anna Maria Masciolini and Luca Grondona died.

Through social media she was put in touch with locals on the ground, who were scouring the rubble for survivors.

Soon after, she got the text message she was dreading. "It said,"We have found the body your brother."

Within half an hour, Grondona and her husband were on their way to Italy.

Flying across the Pacific, she hung on to the hope her mother would soon be found alive.

"They couldn't find my mum, but they were calling for her and they couldn't hear her or her dogs. Then they text me when the firemen arrived and started to dig.

"I was on my way to Dubai when my sister sent me a text saying they had found Mum.

"I was dreaming that we may find her, so I was relieved that someone found her before me."

"THEY WERE JUST ASLEEP"

Upon arrival, Grondona was confronted with the destruction of the region where she had spent summers as a child.

She was quickly transported to an area where she faced the harrowing task of identifying her mother and brother.

The fact they were both found in their beds was a small comfort.

"Mum and Luca were asleep ... They were not scarred, they were not running, they were just asleep."

One of her mother's beloved dogs was found lying beside her body, while the other escaped.

"They found one of the dogs sleeping next to her. The other the dog was running around the village. In Italy, dogs are part of the family, so it was also a relief."

The death toll is still being counted after the 6.2-magnitude quake. Of the 292 confirmed dead, 231 perished in Amatrice.

In all, 21 children died. A number of foreigners were among the dead, including 11 Romanians and three Britons.

Although thousands of miles from New Zealand, Grondona said she still felt the support form Kiwis who had got in touch and donated to a Givealittle page set up for her.

"I feel a lot of support from New Zealand. It is good. It is something positive. It makes me feel loved and supported and gives me the strength to carry on."

- Stuff