Beautiful drone footage of right whales off coast of NZ

ONE NEWS University of Otago researchers filmed the huge mammals at the sub-Antarctic Auckland Islands.

University of Otago researchers have released stunning drone footage of right whales frolicking off the coast of the Auckland Islands.

The Auckland Islands - not to be confused with Auckland's various islands - are located roughly 465 kilometres south of the South Island.

The footage was captured as part of a three week survey on the status of right whales who breed in Port Ross, a natural harbour in the Auckland Islands.

University of Otago Two right whales prepare to mate.

"We fitted our drone with a tiny laser range finder to measure altitude with a high degree of precision. Because of this we can measure the size and shape of right whales photographed from above," researcher Steve Dawson said in a release.

"This helps us understand the population at the Auckland Islands, and is crucial for figuring out why some right whale populations (such as ours) are recovering strongly, while others, such as the North Atlantic right whale, are not."

Drones could be especially useful in future expeditions as the whales appeared not to notice them. Whales usually notice boats.

"The pictures were taken while the drone hovered 25-35m above the whales and the whales did not seem to react," said Dawson.

"I don't think they knew the drone was there which means this technology provides a powerful non-invasive tool to assess the condition of individual whales."

In the 12 days of the visit, when the weather was calm enough to allow drone usage, 136 flights were managed.

"We gained measurement quality images of over 100 different individuals – about a third of the whales present. That's a great sample, but we're most excited about getting measurement images of over 50 mothers and calves because these are the ones driving the population's recovery," Dawson said.

The survey was funded by the New Zealand Antarctic Research Institute.

- Stuff