$500k each for two Lotto winners in Paihia and Invercargill

Michael Bradley/Fairfax NZ $500k each to two lucky winners.

It's been a lucky night for the regions, with two lotto players from Paihia and Invercargill winning $500,000 each.

The first division winners bought their tickets at the Paihia Four Square, and Windsor New World in Invercargill.

Powerball was not struck and will be rolled over to Saturday night. The jackpot will be $7 million.

Strike Four was also not struck tonight and will also roll over to Saturday, but it will only be worth $400,000.

- Stuff