Woman dies in Hawke's Bay head-on

MARION VAN DIJK/FAIRFAX NZ Traffic has been diverted after a fatal accident in Waipukurau.

A woman has died and four others have been injured in a head-on crash in Waipukurau in the central Hawke's Bay.

Two adults and two children, who survived the crash on State Highway 2, afterwards told police a car coming towards them had crossed the centre line and hit their car head-on about 9.30pm on Thursday.

The woman, who reportedly crossed the centre line, died.

Traffic was being diverted from State Highway 1 after the crash on Wednesday night but the diversion had since been lifted.

The Fire Service and St John Ambulance were called to the scene, and the police Serious Crash Unit was investigating.

Police were still at the scene around midnight.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson told ONE News that three people had moderate injuries and a fourth person had minor injuries.

- Stuff